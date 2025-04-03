Left Menu

NMDC Steel Ltd Achieves Doubling Milestone in Hot Metal Production

NMDC Steel Ltd announced a major achievement, producing 2 million tonnes of hot metal in the 2024-25 financial year, marking a 100% increase from the previous year. The company also successfully marketed over 1.45 million tonnes of hot rolled coils and sheets during the last fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:26 IST
NMDC Steel Ltd Achieves Doubling Milestone in Hot Metal Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NMDC Steel Ltd has reached a significant production milestone, achieving a 100 per cent increase in hot metal output for the 2024-25 financial year. The company reported producing 2 million tonnes, a marked improvement from the 966,468 tonnes recorded in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

In a recent exchange filing, NMDC Steel revealed that its production capabilities had doubled within a year's time, showcasing its robust operational growth and capacity expansion. The company is building on its initial success in the first seven and a half months of its plant's operation.

Further reflecting its strong market presence, NMDC Steel Ltd successfully marketed over 1.45 million tonnes of hot rolled coils and sheets during the last fiscal. This accomplishment underscores the company's strategic progress in the steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025