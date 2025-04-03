NMDC Steel Ltd Achieves Doubling Milestone in Hot Metal Production

NMDC Steel Ltd has reached a significant production milestone, achieving a 100 per cent increase in hot metal output for the 2024-25 financial year. The company reported producing 2 million tonnes, a marked improvement from the 966,468 tonnes recorded in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

In a recent exchange filing, NMDC Steel revealed that its production capabilities had doubled within a year's time, showcasing its robust operational growth and capacity expansion. The company is building on its initial success in the first seven and a half months of its plant's operation.

Further reflecting its strong market presence, NMDC Steel Ltd successfully marketed over 1.45 million tonnes of hot rolled coils and sheets during the last fiscal. This accomplishment underscores the company's strategic progress in the steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)