Left Menu

Rajasthan's New Logistics Policy Sets Path for Economic Growth

The Rajasthan government has unveiled its Logistics Policy-2025, aiming to boost the state's economy to USD 350 billion by 2030, enhancing connectivity and creating a logistics hub. The policy offers numerous incentives, including subsidies for logistics infrastructure and training, designed to attract investments and foster industrial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:11 IST
Rajasthan's New Logistics Policy Sets Path for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has introduced the Logistics Policy-2025, targeting a USD 350-billion economy by 2030 and promoting an investment-friendly industrial environment.

Launched by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the Rajasthan Day celebrations, the policy aims to establish Rajasthan as a logistics hub, significantly reducing logistics costs while fostering industrial development through improved connectivity.

Incentives such as capital and interest subsidies, tax exemptions, and reimbursements for technology upgrades and personnel training are central to this initiative, positioning Rajasthan as a preferred logistics destination. Furthermore, strategic land allotments for logistics infrastructure and leveraging Rajasthan's geographic advantage are pivotal elements of the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025