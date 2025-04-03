Rajasthan's New Logistics Policy Sets Path for Economic Growth
The Rajasthan government has unveiled its Logistics Policy-2025, aiming to boost the state's economy to USD 350 billion by 2030, enhancing connectivity and creating a logistics hub. The policy offers numerous incentives, including subsidies for logistics infrastructure and training, designed to attract investments and foster industrial development.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has introduced the Logistics Policy-2025, targeting a USD 350-billion economy by 2030 and promoting an investment-friendly industrial environment.
Launched by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the Rajasthan Day celebrations, the policy aims to establish Rajasthan as a logistics hub, significantly reducing logistics costs while fostering industrial development through improved connectivity.
Incentives such as capital and interest subsidies, tax exemptions, and reimbursements for technology upgrades and personnel training are central to this initiative, positioning Rajasthan as a preferred logistics destination. Furthermore, strategic land allotments for logistics infrastructure and leveraging Rajasthan's geographic advantage are pivotal elements of the policy.
