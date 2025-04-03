Aavin's Expansion Plan to Enhance Dairy Network
Tamil Nadu's Aavin plans to expand its dairy network by establishing 500 new parlours with a budget of Rs 10 crore. The initiative includes installing 1,437 milk analyzers for quality assurance. Additionally, new academic courses in disaster management and a mobile soil testing center in Salem are introduced.
- Country:
- India
The state-owned Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, known as Aavin, is set to expand its presence to reach a broader customer base, according to Milk and Dairy Development Minister R S Rajakannappan.
The minister announced during an Assembly debate that approximately 500 Aavin parlours will be established with a budget allocation of Rs 10 crore. These new outlets aim to increase accessibility and availability of dairy products to customers.
A focus on quality is highlighted by the installation of 1,437 milk analyzers at various dairies, funded at Rs 9.34 crore, to ensure immediate certification and monitoring of milk quality. In related educational developments, Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran announced a new disaster management course for college students, while the school curriculum is set for an update. Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam revealed plans for a mobile soil testing center in Salem, worth Rs 75 lakh, to support local agricultural initiatives.
