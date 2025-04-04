World Bank Approves Management Action Plan to Address Issues in Tanzania’s REGROW Project

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has recently approved a comprehensive Management Report and Recommendation that lays out a Management Action Plan (MAP) aimed at addressing key issues in the Resilient Natural Resource Management for Tourism and Growth (REGROW) Project. This Plan focuses on improving livelihoods and water resource management for communities surrounding Ruaha National Park (RUNAPA) in Tanzania. The approved MAP highlights community-driven operations and supports vulnerable and poor populations by promoting livelihoods development, enhancing climate resilience, and improving access to critical social services.

The approved Management Action Plan stems from an extensive investigation into the REGROW Project, which aimed to bolster natural resource management and tourism-related assets in southern Tanzania, all while facilitating better livelihood options for communities within the project area. The initiative was backed by a significant US$150 million IDA credit and was implemented by the Tanzanian Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism (MNRT), alongside the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA).

In July 2023, two individuals from the project area submitted a formal Request for Inspection to the Bank’s Inspection Panel. This independent mechanism allows communities and individuals affected by World Bank-funded projects to voice concerns regarding any adverse impacts. Their complaint raised serious concerns, alleging that TANAPA had engaged in actions including threats of eviction against residents from within the park, using excessive force, and unlawfully seizing cattle. As the Panel investigation was underway, the same individuals submitted a second request in May 2024, detailing new information related to further evictions and the escalation of cattle and equipment seizures.

In response to the ongoing issues, the World Bank suspended disbursements for the REGROW Project on April 18, 2024. This action followed the Government of Tanzania’s failure to adhere to resettlement-related obligations. Despite the suspension, the Tanzanian Government later clarified that no resettlement plans for communities in the RUNAPA region were expected in the near future, and in November 2024, the Government made the decision to cancel the REGROW Project entirely.

The Panel’s investigation uncovered multiple instances of non-compliance, particularly regarding the identification and mitigation of risks linked to the potential resettlement of communities. It revealed that the project failed to adequately address conflicts arising from park access restrictions and the enforcement of those restrictions, with the safeguards designed to protect affected communities not being properly applied. These findings are seen as a critical failure in the oversight of the project’s preparation and supervision, leading to unintended consequences for the people living in and around Ruaha National Park.

Addressing these concerns, Anna Bjerde, World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, expressed regret over the shortcomings in the REGROW project’s preparation and supervision. She emphasized that the resulting impacts were largely due to insufficient attention paid to project risks during implementation, which caused the Bank to overlook vital information at critical stages. Bjerde further stressed that the new Management Action Plan aims to rectify the situation by supporting activities that improve livelihoods, promote legal rights through access to justice, and strengthen grievance mechanisms, allowing affected individuals to safely and confidentially raise concerns.

The World Bank is also committed to ongoing engagement with the communities impacted by the project, as well as with other stakeholders involved in this case. The Bank’s involvement will focus on supporting the implementation of the Management Action Plan, which will include annual progress reports to the Board, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the process. This engagement is crucial for learning from past mistakes and ensuring that future projects take into account the voices and needs of the most vulnerable populations.

The Tanzanian Government has committed to actively participating in the execution of the MAP, with the World Bank playing a key supervisory role to ensure its proper implementation. The Government also clarified that it would not proceed with the resettlement of communities from RUNAPA, which was a key concern raised by the affected individuals. The ongoing efforts underscore the commitment to sustainable, inclusive conservation practices that consider both the environmental and social impacts of large-scale development projects.

In an important note of recognition, Ibrahim Pam, Chair of the Inspection Panel, acknowledged the bravery of the individuals who filed the complaint, noting that their courage in seeking justice had been instrumental in bringing attention to the project’s failings. Pam also underscored the valuable lessons learned from the investigation, particularly in how the World Bank and other agencies should approach conservation efforts and projects involving resettlement and park access restrictions. This investigation has highlighted the need for more rigorous preparation, risk management, and oversight in projects that involve vulnerable communities.

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank also recognized the importance of the REGROW project to Tanzania’s development agenda and expressed hope that the actions being taken to address the project’s challenges would serve as a model for future endeavors. The approval of the Management Action Plan is seen as a necessary step towards ensuring that the lessons from this experience are embedded in the Bank’s future project planning, allowing for more sustainable and inclusive outcomes in conservation and development efforts.

In conclusion, the Management Action Plan, developed in response to the findings of the Inspection Panel’s investigation, marks a significant step in the World Bank’s commitment to supporting affected communities in Tanzania. The key elements of the plan will focus on livelihoods, justice, and grievance redress, ensuring that all those impacted by the REGROW project have the opportunity to recover and rebuild. The World Bank’s proactive approach to this issue emphasizes the need for continuous learning and improvement, ensuring that future projects better address both the social and environmental challenges they aim to resolve.