India Global Forum 2025: Navigating New Trade Realities

The India Global Forum (IGF) 2025 is poised to unravel pressing trade issues in an exclusive dialogue with India's Commerce & Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The conversation places focus on India's economic strategy post-U.S. tariff announcements on global imports, including those affecting Indian exports.

Set against the backdrop of shifting global trade landscapes, the forum aims to dissect the impacts on international markets and India's adaptation strategy. Leaders from diverse sectors will converge to discuss the nation's future on the world stage under the theme 'NXT25: Leading the Leap', illustrating India's growth ambitions.

Moreover, leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and next-gen Indian entrepreneurs will explore economic leadership, investment and technology dynamics in India. Supported by international and local governmental bodies, along with Bloomberg TV as the media partner, the summit seeks to cement India's role in shaping global trade and innovation.

