Left Menu

Varun Malik Joins ANAROCK Capital as APAC Head: A New Era in Real Estate Finance

ANAROCK Capital appoints Varun Malik as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Leveraging his 18 years of expertise, Varun will lead capital market initiatives, focusing on transformative real estate finance and cross-border transactions, to enhance APAC growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:30 IST
Varun Malik Joins ANAROCK Capital as APAC Head: A New Era in Real Estate Finance
  • Country:
  • India

ANAROCK Capital has announced the appointment of Varun Malik as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets for the Asia-Pacific region. Varun, a seasoned expert in real estate finance, will drive the firm's capital markets initiatives from Singapore.

With 18 years of experience, Varun Malik is renowned for handling complex transactions and achieving substantial investor returns. Welcomed by ANAROCK Capital's leadership, his expertise is expected to elevate the firm's growth in the APAC region.

ANAROCK Capital, a key player in real estate investment banking, aims to redefine capital market dynamics under Varun's leadership, offering innovative financial strategies tailored to investors and developers across APAC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025