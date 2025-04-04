Varun Malik Joins ANAROCK Capital as APAC Head: A New Era in Real Estate Finance

ANAROCK Capital has announced the appointment of Varun Malik as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets for the Asia-Pacific region. Varun, a seasoned expert in real estate finance, will drive the firm's capital markets initiatives from Singapore.

With 18 years of experience, Varun Malik is renowned for handling complex transactions and achieving substantial investor returns. Welcomed by ANAROCK Capital's leadership, his expertise is expected to elevate the firm's growth in the APAC region.

ANAROCK Capital, a key player in real estate investment banking, aims to redefine capital market dynamics under Varun's leadership, offering innovative financial strategies tailored to investors and developers across APAC.

(With inputs from agencies.)