Varun Malik Joins ANAROCK Capital as APAC Head: A New Era in Real Estate Finance
ANAROCK Capital appoints Varun Malik as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Leveraging his 18 years of expertise, Varun will lead capital market initiatives, focusing on transformative real estate finance and cross-border transactions, to enhance APAC growth.
ANAROCK Capital has announced the appointment of Varun Malik as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets for the Asia-Pacific region. Varun, a seasoned expert in real estate finance, will drive the firm's capital markets initiatives from Singapore.
With 18 years of experience, Varun Malik is renowned for handling complex transactions and achieving substantial investor returns. Welcomed by ANAROCK Capital's leadership, his expertise is expected to elevate the firm's growth in the APAC region.
ANAROCK Capital, a key player in real estate investment banking, aims to redefine capital market dynamics under Varun's leadership, offering innovative financial strategies tailored to investors and developers across APAC.
