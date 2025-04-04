Global Education Conclave 2025: Catalyst for International Academic Synergy

The Global Education Conclave 2025, hosted at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Mohali, significantly impacted global academia by uniting over 100 distinguished delegates from more than 50 countries. This extraordinary assembly catalyzed discussions on education, sustainability, digital transformation, and international partnerships.

The event marked a pivotal moment for Punjab, historically a region from which students sought international education but now recognized as a hub for global academic exchange. The conclave at CGC Mohali became a confluence of diverse thoughts and cultures, with esteemed representatives from influential global corridors, including the Kenya High Commission, Embassies of Venezuela and Ukraine, and several others, underscoring its international significance.

Under the guidance of Managing Director Arsh Dhaliwal, CGC Mohali aimed to transcend borders through education, fostering collaboration and technological advancement. The conclave, themed "Leading with Purpose: Global Collaborations for a Sustainable, Inclusive, and Technologically Advanced Future," featured incisive discussions on digital education, cross-cultural competence, and sustainability-driven research.

As a renowned institution with NAAC A+ accreditation, CGC Mohali orchestrated the conclave to promote intellectual convergence and high-impact collaborations. Key developments included strategic Memorandums of Understanding with international institutions, paving the way for academic partnerships, exchange programs, and collaborative research.

This landmark event, characterized by panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking sessions, not only gathered intellectuals but also set a new course for transcending borders in education. The conclave's visionary initiatives signal CGC Mohali's commitment to leading global academic change.

