India Gains Ground Amidst US Tariff Turmoil

The United States' 26 per cent tariffs on Indian imports could present challenges, but India might benefit from higher levies on its competitors. Affected nations like China and Vietnam face tariffs over 50 per cent, offering India a unique advantage, according to the Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT).

Trade policies are reshaping global supply chains, with India's strategic position evolving due to these tariff discrepancies. MAIT emphasizes that India's exports could remain attractive as foreign businesses reconsider manufacturing hubs to maintain cost efficiencies amidst steep tariffs on competitors.

India's potential to capitalize on these changes depends on improving business conditions and infrastructural investments. With trade realignment, India is poised to solidify its role as a major global export hub, particularly in promising sectors such as electronics and IT hardware.

