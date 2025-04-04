Left Menu

India Gains Ground Amidst US Tariff Turmoil

The 26 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on India may present challenges, but higher tariffs on countries like China and Vietnam position India more favorably in the global supply chain, potentially increasing its export appeal. MAIT highlights the strategic opportunity for India to grow amidst these evolving trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:50 IST
India Gains Ground Amidst US Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States' 26 per cent tariffs on Indian imports could present challenges, but India might benefit from higher levies on its competitors. Affected nations like China and Vietnam face tariffs over 50 per cent, offering India a unique advantage, according to the Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT).

Trade policies are reshaping global supply chains, with India's strategic position evolving due to these tariff discrepancies. MAIT emphasizes that India's exports could remain attractive as foreign businesses reconsider manufacturing hubs to maintain cost efficiencies amidst steep tariffs on competitors.

India's potential to capitalize on these changes depends on improving business conditions and infrastructural investments. With trade realignment, India is poised to solidify its role as a major global export hub, particularly in promising sectors such as electronics and IT hardware.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025