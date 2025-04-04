AfDB Launches Drone-Based Disaster Management Initiative in Mozambique

The African Development Bank (AfDB), in partnership with the government of Mozambique and Korea’s Busan Technopark, has officially launched an innovative drone-driven initiative aimed at improving disaster preparedness and response in Mozambique. The project, which focuses on harnessing cutting-edge technology to mitigate the impacts of climate-related disasters, was unveiled in Maputo on Thursday, April 3.

Mozambique, a country frequently ravaged by floods, cyclones, mudslides, and other weather-related crises, has long struggled with disaster management. In response, the new Drone-Based Disaster Management Project intends to establish a comprehensive drone-based monitoring and response system to enhance the country's disaster resilience.

Project Overview and Objectives

The main objective of the initiative is to improve real-time disaster monitoring, strengthen early warning systems, and develop predictive flood modeling to help Mozambique better anticipate and mitigate the effects of climate-related disasters. As one of the most disaster-prone nations in Africa, Mozambique faces frequent natural catastrophes that cause significant damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and communities.

The project will involve the creation of a drone training center within Mozambique, where 30 professionals will be trained, including 10 instructors. This training will ensure the country’s ability to develop a sustainable, autonomous disaster response system. The drone-based monitoring will be deployed across five high-risk flood zones, significantly enhancing Mozambique’s ability to act swiftly and effectively in the face of imminent disasters.

Financial Support and Implementation Plan

The African Development Bank is managing the $967,000 initiative, funded by the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund. The Busan Technopark, a Korean government agency known for its expertise in technological innovation and disaster management, will lead the implementation of the project over the next six months.

According to the plans, the project will serve as a regional hub for disaster management technology and knowledge, with a vision of evolving into a center of excellence for drone-based disaster solutions. The implementation of this project marks a major milestone in the African Development Bank’s commitment to supporting climate resilience and digital transformation across the African continent.

Technology Transfer and Long-Term Sustainability

During the six-month implementation period, the project will focus on technology and knowledge transfer. The goal is to empower Mozambican professionals to take ownership of the drone-based disaster management solutions, ensuring they can operate independently for at least three years, contingent upon successful supplier agreements.

“This project is a powerful example of how innovation and international cooperation can protect lives and safeguard communities,” stated Muchanga Américo, Mozambique’s Minister of Communication and Digital Transformation. “We see this as just the beginning of our journey toward enhanced disaster preparedness and response.”

Global Collaboration and Vision for the Future

The initiative represents a collaborative effort between governments, international development institutions, and the private sector. African Development Bank Country Economist, Flavio da Gama, underscored the importance of innovation in protecting communities and strengthening resilience, emphasizing the need for sustainable development solutions in Africa.

“This is not just about technology,” said da Gama. “It is about building resilience, promoting regional cooperation, and ensuring that we are prepared for the challenges posed by climate change.”

The Managing Director of Busan Technopark, Changmoon Yang, highlighted the crucial role drones can play in flood management. “Drones provide critical data that can help predict and manage floods, ultimately saving lives,” he explained.

In addition to providing immediate support for Mozambique, the project is expected to create a blueprint for other disaster-prone regions across Africa. With climate-related disasters increasingly threatening infrastructure, agriculture, and communities, the African Development Bank envisions expanding this model to other African countries, enabling them to leverage drone technology and digital solutions to mitigate risks and enhance disaster resilience.

Mozambique’s Digital Future and Partnership with Korea

The Korean Ambassador to Mozambique, Bokwon Kang, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting Korea’s recognition as a global leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology. “We look forward to further cooperation with the African Development Bank and Mozambique in advancing digital innovation,” Kang said.

This collaboration aligns with both Korea’s and the African Development Bank’s shared commitment to fostering technological advancement for disaster management. The strategic partnership between Mozambique, Korea, and the AfDB aims to not only address immediate disaster response needs but also build a long-term sustainable framework for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.

Conclusion

The Drone-Based Disaster Management Project is a significant leap forward for Mozambique’s disaster preparedness capabilities, offering an innovative, technology-driven solution to a pressing global challenge. By training professionals, implementing cutting-edge monitoring systems, and empowering the local workforce, the project has the potential to save lives, protect infrastructure, and build a more resilient Mozambique in the face of climate change.

This partnership represents a shining example of how international collaboration can foster sustainable development and help vulnerable countries better adapt to and manage the risks posed by natural disasters. The success of the project in Mozambique will serve as a model for other regions in Africa, paving the way for a broader application of drone technology in disaster management across the continent.