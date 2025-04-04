Crompton Unveils Avancer Swirl Fan: A Blend of Luxury and Efficiency

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has launched the Premion Avancer Swirl ceiling fan, designed to bring elegance and functionality to homes. Known for its superior performance, this fan combines the aesthetics of a ballerina's swirl with technological advancements, offering unparalleled air delivery and energy efficiency.

As energy costs continue to rise, the demand for stylish yet efficient cooling solutions grows. The Avancer Swirl ceiling fan meets this demand with a BEE 3-star energy rating, offering significant energy savings. Its design caters to a variety of interiors, boasting an anti-dust finish and superior air delivery even under challenging conditions.

Available in six stylish colors, including Conch Cream and Dark Sapphire, this fan is priced at Rs 7499. Crompton's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through the inclusion of Duratech technology and a five-year warranty. With a legacy of 85 years, Crompton continues to lead the market by blending functionality with elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)