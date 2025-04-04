Left Menu

Crompton Unveils Avancer Swirl Fan: A Blend of Luxury and Efficiency

Crompton Greaves introduces the Premion Avancer Swirl ceiling fan, merging elegance with efficiency. Featuring a BEE 3-star rating, the fan promises energy savings, superior air delivery, and an anti-dust finish. Available in six colors, it underscores Crompton's legacy in innovation and consumer-centric solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:18 IST
Crompton Unveils Avancer Swirl Fan: A Blend of Luxury and Efficiency
Crompton's New Avancer Swirl Ceiling Fan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has launched the Premion Avancer Swirl ceiling fan, designed to bring elegance and functionality to homes. Known for its superior performance, this fan combines the aesthetics of a ballerina's swirl with technological advancements, offering unparalleled air delivery and energy efficiency.

As energy costs continue to rise, the demand for stylish yet efficient cooling solutions grows. The Avancer Swirl ceiling fan meets this demand with a BEE 3-star energy rating, offering significant energy savings. Its design caters to a variety of interiors, boasting an anti-dust finish and superior air delivery even under challenging conditions.

Available in six stylish colors, including Conch Cream and Dark Sapphire, this fan is priced at Rs 7499. Crompton's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through the inclusion of Duratech technology and a five-year warranty. With a legacy of 85 years, Crompton continues to lead the market by blending functionality with elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025