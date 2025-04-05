Left Menu

PM Modi Vows to Bolster India's Maritime Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of enhancing India's maritime sector on National Maritime Day, acknowledging its historical significance and role in national development, while committing to further strengthen it for the country's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his government's commitment to enhancing India's maritime sector, a crucial component of the nation's growth strategy. Speaking on National Maritime Day, PM Modi highlighted the historical importance of the maritime industry in India's development.

In a social media post marking the occasion, the Prime Minister reflected on India's rich maritime history and underscored the sector's significance in the nation's progress. He stated that bolstering maritime capabilities remains a priority for his administration.

Promising continued investment and attention to the sector, PM Modi affirmed his dedication to strengthening India's ports and maritime infrastructure, aligning with the country's long-term growth objectives.

