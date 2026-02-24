CIC Orders DGFT to Disclose Sports Arms Import Data

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has instructed the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to disclose numerical data regarding the importation of arms and ammunition for sports over the past five years. This comes after the DGFT's initial refusal, citing exemptions under the Right to Information Act.

The CIC's order follows an appeal against the DGFT's denial of an RTI application that sought calibre-specific details of sports arms imported by organizations such as the National Rifle Association of India and the Sports Authority of India. The DGFT claimed exemptions under Section 8(1)(d), which protects commercial confidence and trade secrets.

The Information Commissioner highlighted that DGFT could not justify applying these exemptions to numerical data. The CIC has now directed the DGFT to provide a revised response, ensuring only numerical figures are disclosed while protecting exempt information.

(With inputs from agencies.)