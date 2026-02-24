Left Menu

CIC Orders DGFT to Disclose Sports Arms Import Data

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has mandated the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to release numerical data on sports arms imports from the past five years. This decision overturns DGFT's denial of information, citing no valid exemptions under the Right to Information Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:08 IST
CIC Orders DGFT to Disclose Sports Arms Import Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has instructed the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to disclose numerical data regarding the importation of arms and ammunition for sports over the past five years. This comes after the DGFT's initial refusal, citing exemptions under the Right to Information Act.

The CIC's order follows an appeal against the DGFT's denial of an RTI application that sought calibre-specific details of sports arms imported by organizations such as the National Rifle Association of India and the Sports Authority of India. The DGFT claimed exemptions under Section 8(1)(d), which protects commercial confidence and trade secrets.

The Information Commissioner highlighted that DGFT could not justify applying these exemptions to numerical data. The CIC has now directed the DGFT to provide a revised response, ensuring only numerical figures are disclosed while protecting exempt information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026