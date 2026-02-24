CIC Orders DGFT to Disclose Sports Arms Import Data
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has mandated the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to release numerical data on sports arms imports from the past five years. This decision overturns DGFT's denial of information, citing no valid exemptions under the Right to Information Act.
- Country:
- India
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has instructed the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to disclose numerical data regarding the importation of arms and ammunition for sports over the past five years. This comes after the DGFT's initial refusal, citing exemptions under the Right to Information Act.
The CIC's order follows an appeal against the DGFT's denial of an RTI application that sought calibre-specific details of sports arms imported by organizations such as the National Rifle Association of India and the Sports Authority of India. The DGFT claimed exemptions under Section 8(1)(d), which protects commercial confidence and trade secrets.
The Information Commissioner highlighted that DGFT could not justify applying these exemptions to numerical data. The CIC has now directed the DGFT to provide a revised response, ensuring only numerical figures are disclosed while protecting exempt information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CIC
- DGFT
- sports arms
- RTI Act
- NRAI
- SAI
- arms import
- Section 8(1)(d)
- exemptions
- numerical data
ALSO READ
All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered: Harayana CM Saini
Sailing-Caribbean 600 roars into life off Antigua with trade-wind thrills and start-line duels
Inside the Vatican studio preserving the mosaics of St. Peter's Basilica
BJP's Promise for Change: Saini Eyes 2027 Victory Amid AAP's 'Misrule'
SC refuses to entertain plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy assailing statements made by Andhra Pradesh CM on Tirupati laddu row.