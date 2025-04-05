Left Menu

Odisha's Aviation Dream: BPAC Project Stalled by High Bid Requirement

Indian Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) have requested the Odisha government to lower the Rs 100 crore turnover requirement for bidding on the Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre. The current criteria disqualify all domestic FTOs who suffered financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:17 IST
Odisha's Aviation Dream: BPAC Project Stalled by High Bid Requirement
Indian Flight Training Organisations are petitioning the Odisha government to lower the Rs 100 crore turnover requirement for the Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre project bid. The stipulation, based on the last three years' earnings, disqualifies domestic FTOs that incurred financial losses during the pandemic.

During a recent pre-bid meeting, the Indian FTOs argued that none of them could meet the set criteria, highlighting that the turnover period included COVID-19's detrimental impact on the industry. Despite this, a senior official disclosed that no decision has been made by the state government.

Odisha has allocated Rs 562 crore to develop infrastructure including 53 trainer aircraft, intending to alleviate the nation's pilot shortage. The BPAC aims to train approximately 500 pilots annually, crucial as India's demand for pilots rises to 2,000 annually over two decades.

