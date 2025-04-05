Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: A Model of Inclusive Growth

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the fastest-growing state in India with a notable growth rate of 9.69%, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin. This marks a significant achievement for the state amid steadfast adherence to inclusivity and gender equality in its growth strategy.

According to Stalin, Tamil Nadu's progress is underpinned by a foundation of sound governance and strategic foresight. The 'Dravidian Model' is credited with charting the state's course towards inclusive and geographically balanced economic development.

Emphasizing the future, Stalin expressed confidence in Tamil Nadu's trajectory toward a $1 trillion economy, characterized by robust fundamentals and a visionary approach published on social media platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)