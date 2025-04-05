Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: A Model of Inclusive Growth
Tamil Nadu has achieved a growth rate of 9.69%, the highest in India. The state attributes this success to inclusivity, gender equality, and strategic governance. Chief Minister M K Stalin highlights the Dravidian Model as crucial in their journey toward becoming a $1 trillion economy.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu has emerged as the fastest-growing state in India with a notable growth rate of 9.69%, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin. This marks a significant achievement for the state amid steadfast adherence to inclusivity and gender equality in its growth strategy.
According to Stalin, Tamil Nadu's progress is underpinned by a foundation of sound governance and strategic foresight. The 'Dravidian Model' is credited with charting the state's course towards inclusive and geographically balanced economic development.
Emphasizing the future, Stalin expressed confidence in Tamil Nadu's trajectory toward a $1 trillion economy, characterized by robust fundamentals and a visionary approach published on social media platform 'X'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB and PBZ Forge €100M Partnership to Boost Croatian SMEs, Green Investments, and Gender Equality
EIB Supports PBZ to Boost SMEs, Green Investments, and Gender Equality in Croatia
Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Commitment to Gender Equality
Chhattisgarh Pride Run 2025: A Step Towards Gender Equality
Maharashtra's Major Budget Shift: Paving the Way for Gender Equality