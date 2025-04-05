Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: A Model of Inclusive Growth

Tamil Nadu has achieved a growth rate of 9.69%, the highest in India. The state attributes this success to inclusivity, gender equality, and strategic governance. Chief Minister M K Stalin highlights the Dravidian Model as crucial in their journey toward becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:29 IST
Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: A Model of Inclusive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the fastest-growing state in India with a notable growth rate of 9.69%, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin. This marks a significant achievement for the state amid steadfast adherence to inclusivity and gender equality in its growth strategy.

According to Stalin, Tamil Nadu's progress is underpinned by a foundation of sound governance and strategic foresight. The 'Dravidian Model' is credited with charting the state's course towards inclusive and geographically balanced economic development.

Emphasizing the future, Stalin expressed confidence in Tamil Nadu's trajectory toward a $1 trillion economy, characterized by robust fundamentals and a visionary approach published on social media platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025