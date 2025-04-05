Left Menu

A bus accident in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, resulted in 25 injuries on Saturday. The driver lost control near Badiropa, leading to the mishap. Two critically injured individuals were hospitalized, while others with minor injuries received first aid. Legal action was initiated against the bus driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:02 IST
Bus Accident in Kullu Leaves 25 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, a bus carrying 45 passengers met with an accident near the Badiropa area of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, injuring 25 people.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control while on route from Bathad village. Two individuals sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized, while others received first aid for minor injuries.

The Kullu Superintendent of Police, Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, stated that legal proceedings have commenced against the driver, with charges of rash driving and negligence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

