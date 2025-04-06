Trade Tariffs Threaten Vietnam's Economic Growth

Vietnam's economy has shown signs of slowing in early 2023 as challenges loom due to significant U.S. trade tariffs, with GDP rising by 6.93% in the first quarter compared to 7.55% in the last quarter of the previous year, according to a report from the National Statistics Office.

The Southeast Asian nation, heavily reliant on exports and foreign investment, could see its economic model strained following President Donald Trump's imposition of a 46% tariff on its goods. Despite pressures, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh maintains a growth target of at least 8% for the year.

Industries such as garments, electronics, and footwear are potentially vulnerable, with a forecasted drop in GDP if exports to the U.S. face a significant decline. The impact of these tariffs could result in decreased foreign investment and job creation, crucial for Vietnam's economic stability.

