APEDA Hosts Sikkim Organic Conclave-cum-IBSM to Boost Organic Exports

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Sikkim and in association with IFOAM-Asia, organised the Sikkim Organic Conclave-cum-International Buyer Seller Meet (IBSM) in Gangtok, Sikkim. The event aimed at strengthening Sikkim’s organic export ecosystem and expanding global market access for the State’s certified organic produce.

Roadmap for Strengthening Sikkim’s Organic Export Ecosystem

During the Conclave, a Knowledge Report titled “Study on Supply Chain & Export Readiness for Organic Farm Products in Sikkim” was released. The report, prepared by NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd. (NLDSL), presents a comprehensive roadmap to enhance Sikkim’s organic export competitiveness.

It outlines measures to:

Strengthen export infrastructure and logistics

Streamline supply chain processes

Improve aggregation mechanisms for small producers

Ensure transparent price discovery

Enhance strategic global market positioning

The report emphasises sustainability, traceability and farmer-centric growth as core pillars for long-term export success, aligning Sikkim’s organic sector with global compliance standards.

Strong International Participation and Buyer Engagement

The Conclave witnessed significant international participation, with around 40 buyers from 17 countries, including South Korea, UAE, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Singapore, Norway, Kuwait and the United Kingdom, among other key markets.

About 20 leading Indian exporters, including NCEL, Basillia Organics, Flex Foods and Nexton, participated in structured Buyer–Seller interactions with nearly 100 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs/FPCs) from Sikkim. The sessions were coordinated by the Department of Agriculture & Horticulture, Government of Sikkim, and the Sikkim Organic Farming Development Agency (SOFDA).

These interactions provided a platform for direct engagement between producers and global buyers, fostering farm-to-market linkages and facilitating potential export agreements.

Inaugural Session and Key Dignitaries

The inaugural session was graced by Shri Puran Kumar Gurung, Minister for Agriculture, Government of Sikkim; Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA; Shri Jigmee Dorjee Bhutia, Commissioner & Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Sikkim; and Ms Jennifer H. Chang, Executive Director, IFOAM Organics Asia. Senior officials from APEDA, the Government of Sikkim and stakeholders from the organic and export sectors were also present.

The dignitaries highlighted Sikkim’s pioneering role in organic agriculture and the importance of strengthening export ecosystems to enhance farmer incomes and global competitiveness.

Showcasing Sikkim’s Certified Organic Produce

An exhibition featuring around 12 exhibitors showcased Sikkim’s certified organic products, including:

Large Cardamom

GI-tagged Dalle Khursani

Sikkim Mandarin

Buckwheat

Turmeric

Orchids

The exhibition attracted strong interest from international buyers and demonstrated the State’s diverse, high-value and export-ready organic portfolio.

Sikkim: India’s First Fully Organic State

Sikkim became India’s first fully organic state in 2016, a milestone that significantly enhanced the credibility of its agricultural produce in global markets. The State’s produce is recognised under APEDA’s export certification system.

In 2018, Sikkim was conferred the Future Policy Gold Award by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for its leadership in organic agriculture, further strengthening its global reputation.

Technical Session on NPOP Compliance

A technical session was conducted to sensitise stakeholders on the 8th Edition of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). The session covered updated regulations, labelling requirements, traceability norms and international equivalence standards.

The objective was to enhance compliance awareness among exporters, FPOs and certification bodies, ensuring alignment with evolving global organic trade requirements and reinforcing India’s credibility in international markets.

Field Visits to Strengthen Buyer Confidence

As part of the second phase of the event, international buyers and exporters are undertaking field visits to high-potential organic production clusters in Sikkim. These visits provide first-hand exposure to certified organic farming practices, traceability systems, post-harvest handling and value addition processes.

Interactions with farmers and FPOs are expected to deepen buyer confidence, strengthen supply chain partnerships and facilitate long-term export commitments.

Expanding India’s Organic Export Footprint

Through initiatives such as the Organic Conclave-cum-IBSM, APEDA continues to promote organic exports, build capacity among FPOs and exporters, expand market access and position Sikkim as a key contributor to India’s growing organic export sector.

The event underscores the strategic importance of combining certification credibility, infrastructure strengthening and global buyer engagement to unlock the full potential of India’s organic agriculture movement.