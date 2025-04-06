Inauguration of Pamban Sea Bridge: A Gateway to Enhanced Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pamban Sea Bridge on Sunday, marking a new era of connectivity between Rameswaram island and the mainland.

The newly inaugurated rail link, featuring India's first vertical sea-lift bridge, spans 2.08 kilometers and was completed at a cost of over Rs 550 crore. The bridge is designed to seamlessly blend traditional elements with cutting-edge technology, enhancing access to the spiritual destination frequented by devotees nationwide.

The project's advanced engineering includes 99 spans, a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span, and corrosion-resistant materials, positioning the bridge as a durable infrastructure marvel. The launch also included the flagging off of a new train service and a Coast Guard ship, showcasing the bridge's strategic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)