Inauguration of Pamban Sea Bridge: A Gateway to Enhanced Connectivity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pamban Sea Bridge, India's first vertical sea-lift bridge, enhancing rail connectivity between Rameswaram island and the mainland. Built at over Rs 550 crore, this engineering marvel spans 2.08 kilometers and features advanced materials for durability, ensuring seamless operations and improved access for devotees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pamban Sea Bridge on Sunday, marking a new era of connectivity between Rameswaram island and the mainland.
The newly inaugurated rail link, featuring India's first vertical sea-lift bridge, spans 2.08 kilometers and was completed at a cost of over Rs 550 crore. The bridge is designed to seamlessly blend traditional elements with cutting-edge technology, enhancing access to the spiritual destination frequented by devotees nationwide.
The project's advanced engineering includes 99 spans, a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span, and corrosion-resistant materials, positioning the bridge as a durable infrastructure marvel. The launch also included the flagging off of a new train service and a Coast Guard ship, showcasing the bridge's strategic significance.
