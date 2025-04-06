Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Move: Negotiations on US Mineral Deal

Ukraine is preparing to negotiate a new mineral deal with the US, aiming to access valuable resources. The agreement involves rare-earth minerals, gas, and oil. Talks have been tense, with the US proposing a new draft. Ukraine seeks to ensure its strategic interests are protected.

Ukraine is set to dispatch a team to Washington next week to revive talks on a new, comprehensive mineral deal with the United States. The proposed agreement aims to harness Ukraine's significant deposits of rare-earth minerals, gas, and oil — resources deemed strategically critical by American officials.

Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko emphasized the necessity of face-to-face negotiations, indicating a shift towards a more detailed document that outlines American expectations for structuring and operating a proposed joint fund. Ukraine is eager to maintain control over its resources and infrastructure, with negotiations being crucial to this aim.

The stakes are high as Ukraine seeks to bolster support from the US while managing the delicate balance of safeguarding national interests. Analysts from Kyiv to Washington are carefully reviewing the details of the draft, as Ukraine prepares to send its delegation to ensure their concerns and strategic goals are met.

