Left Menu

Global Markets in Freefall: Economic Turmoil Ensues

The global stock markets nosedived amid US-China trade tensions and tariffs. Sensex and Nifty dropped over 5%, reflecting a broader global downturn. Economic policies by leaders like Narendra Modi and Donald Trump are criticized for self-inflicted economic wounds, leading to unpredictable market reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:53 IST
Global Markets in Freefall: Economic Turmoil Ensues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The global stock market experienced a significant decline on Monday as heightened trade tensions between the United States and China rattled investors' nerves. The sharp fall was attributed to recent tariff hikes by President Donald Trump and retaliatory actions by China, which have sparked fears of a damaging trade war affecting economic growth worldwide.

India's major indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, both crashed more than 5%. All Sensex firms, including Tata Steel and Tata Motors, saw their shares tumble significantly. The political fallout was immediate, with Congress criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for contributing to economic instability alongside Trump through policies that have led to what they term as 'self-inflicted wounds.'

Globally, the impact was felt across various markets in Asia, with indices like Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Tokyo's Nikkei, and Shanghai's SSE Composite all plunging. The U.S. markets too saw significant losses, underlining the widespread concerns over the escalating economic confrontation between two of the world's largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025