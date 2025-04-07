Japan's Economic Uncertainty Amid Rising U.S. Tariffs

The Bank of Japan has raised alarms about increasing uncertainty in the Japanese economy, stemming from apprehensions over the potential profit blow due to rising U.S. tariffs. The concern follows President Donald Trump's expansive tariff policies, which pose a risk to the country's moderate economic recovery.

During a quarterly meeting with regional managers, the BOJ maintained a generally positive outlook, stating that all assessed areas are either recovering or experiencing moderate growth. However, the alarming uncertainty underscores fears that Trump's tariffs could disrupt a cycle of wage growth and price hikes, essential for additional interest rate increases.

Affected firms in western Japan are already reporting negative corporate sentiment and strategizing to counter potential downsides. With Trump's tariffs likely to influence various channels, including trade and market fluctuations, the impact remains difficult to quantify, presenting an unprecedented challenge compared to historical economic shocks.

