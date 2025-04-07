Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Safe Havens Rise and Tariff Tensions Loom

Amid fears of a global recession triggered by Trump's tariffs, investors are seeking refuge in safe havens like the yen, Swiss franc, and euro. As markets brace for further Fed rate cuts, the dollar's appeal wanes, and the eurozone prepares countermeasures against U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:09 IST
Investors flocked to safety in the yen and Swiss franc on Monday after President Trump's tariffs unnerved markets, exacerbating global recession fears. Asian stocks plunged, and Wall Street futures tumbled, highlighting growing concerns about a potential U.S. economic downturn.

The dollar fell against safe haven currencies, while the euro grew stronger amidst uncertainty about where investors should move their finances. Concerns over U.S. tariffs have led to volatilities in the currency markets as eyes turn to possible Federal Reserve rate cuts.

In response, the European Union is poised to approve retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports. Meanwhile, the trading community hopes for rapid U.S. rate cuts as signs point to a potential easing by December to stimulate economic growth.

