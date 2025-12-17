Left Menu

Escalating Violence in the West Bank: A Deadly Cycle

An Israeli settler killed a 16-year-old Palestinian in Tuqu', as violence surged in the West Bank post-Gaza war. Palestinian Mayor reports suppression of villagers by Israeli forces, along with plans to demolish structures in a refugee camp. Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes, which Israel denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:18 IST
Escalating Violence in the West Bank: A Deadly Cycle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli settler fatally shot a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in Tuqu' on Tuesday, according to the town's mayor. The incident occurred following the funeral of another teenager, marking a surge in violence in the West Bank amid an ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Recent attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians have increased significantly, the U.N. reported, recording the highest number of such incidents in October. The Israeli military has not commented on the death of Muheeb Jibril, who was reportedly shot in the head.

The West Bank remains a tense region, housing 2.7 million Palestinians under limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation. The international community widely considers Israeli settlements built there illegal, but Israel argues historical rights. Plans to demolish structures in a refugee camp and tighten restrictions indicate escalating control and repression of local Palestinian communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025