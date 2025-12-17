Escalating Violence in the West Bank: A Deadly Cycle
An Israeli settler killed a 16-year-old Palestinian in Tuqu', as violence surged in the West Bank post-Gaza war. Palestinian Mayor reports suppression of villagers by Israeli forces, along with plans to demolish structures in a refugee camp. Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes, which Israel denies.
An Israeli settler fatally shot a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in Tuqu' on Tuesday, according to the town's mayor. The incident occurred following the funeral of another teenager, marking a surge in violence in the West Bank amid an ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Recent attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians have increased significantly, the U.N. reported, recording the highest number of such incidents in October. The Israeli military has not commented on the death of Muheeb Jibril, who was reportedly shot in the head.
The West Bank remains a tense region, housing 2.7 million Palestinians under limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation. The international community widely considers Israeli settlements built there illegal, but Israel argues historical rights. Plans to demolish structures in a refugee camp and tighten restrictions indicate escalating control and repression of local Palestinian communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
