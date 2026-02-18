Radian Arc Expands AI Capabilities in India with Datasamudra Partnership

Bengaluru, India, witnesses a significant collaboration as Radian Arc Limited, a division of InferX and Submer, partners with TeleIndia Datacentre's Datasamudra. The alliance aims to deploy a GPU-as-a-Service platform, transforming access to advanced AI-driven solutions in Karnataka.

This partnership will establish a GPU Point-of-Presence within Datasamudra's facility at KIADB IT Park in Devanahalli, facilitating local enterprises and government authorities to leverage innovative AI and high-performance computing services. Focus areas include AI, data analytics, and digital public services, all while adhering to India's data residency regulations.

Executives from both companies express optimism. David Cook, CEO of Radian Arc, highlights the potential to deliver scalable AI solutions across Karnataka. Mahanthesh KA, CEO of Datasamudra, emphasizes the partnership's role in digital transformation, enhancing their capacity to serve the region's technology needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)