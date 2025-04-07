Casio India’s “Recycle Responsibly” Campaign Sparks E-Waste Revolution in Delhi NCR

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd., a leader in consumer electronics, has rolled out the 'Recycle Responsibly' campaign across Delhi NCR, gathering significant community support since its launch on March 25, 2025. The initiative encourages responsible e-waste disposal, promoting environmental responsibility among citizens.

Spanning over 130 locations, the campaign has successfully mobilized citizens in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Greater Noida, collecting 1,829 kilograms of e-waste with seven mobile collection vans. Local awareness programs and community interactions further engage the public in understanding the impacts of e-waste and the critical importance of recycling.

This campaign aligns with the Government of India's E-Waste Management Rules and Casio's global sustainability mission. Supported by SHEOWS and Allied Waste Solutions, the program promotes informed waste segregation and the integration of local waste collectors, advocating for sustainable behavior change among individuals and organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)