Welspun One Secures Rs 2,300 Crore for JNPA Logistics Park
Welspun One Logistics Parks has secured Rs 2,300 crore in funding for its logistics park project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority. The development spans 55 acres and will support various sectors, enhancing India's logistics infrastructure. Financing was underwritten by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development.
Welspun One Logistics Parks announced on Monday the financial closure of Rs 2,300 crore for its new logistics park at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development has provided underwriting for the substantial construction financing, according to a company statement.
This logistics park, spanning 55 acres within the JNPA Special Economic Zone in Navi Mumbai, represents the company's largest development in India, poised to enhance supply chain efficiencies across e-commerce, 3PL, FMCG, and manufacturing sectors.
