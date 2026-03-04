Swasika Returns from UAE Amid West Asia Tensions: 'Situation Normal'

Malayalam actor Swasika has returned from the UAE, describing the situation as calm amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. Speaking to reporters at Kochi airport, she noted that life remains undisturbed for residents, though expatriates might feel uneasy.

Arriving on a chartered flight with 186 passengers, including children, Swasika reassured that there was no need for panic despite the visible drone activity. Fellow passengers affirmed this view, emphasizing normalcy in daily life.

The tensions in West Asia have heightened with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran's retaliatory attacks on US and Israeli interests across the Gulf region, including the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)