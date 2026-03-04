Market Mayhem: UAE Stocks Plunge Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi experienced significant declines on Wednesday. This comes as trading resumed after a two-day halt, triggered by Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attacks on the UAE over the weekend.

Dubai's main share index plummeted by 4.7%, marking its steepest drop since May 2022. The decline was led by major players such as Emaar Properties and Air Arabia, amid a broader sell-off driven by flight cancellations and repatriation efforts in the Middle East.

In Abu Dhabi, the index also faced downward pressure, closing 1.9% lower. Major banks and energy stocks suffered notable losses as investors assess the financial fallout of the ongoing regional unrest. As stability remains the focus, market regulators have set price limits to manage volatility and ensure orderly pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)