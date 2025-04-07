Hyderabad Railway Division Launches Biometric and Breath Analyzer Pilot for Ticket Staff

The Railway Board is introducing an innovative pilot project in the Hyderabad Division, marking a significant step towards enhancing accountability among ticket checking staff. The initiative includes the implementation of biometric sign-in and sign-off systems along with breath analyzer tests.

The decision follows a proposal from the South Central Railway Zone, which was approved by the Railway Board in March 2025. The feedback from this project will be crucial in determining its broader application across other divisions.

Welcoming the project, Sanjay Singh, president of the Indian Railway Ticket Checking Staff Organisation, highlighted the benefits of breath analyzer tests in mitigating false allegations against TTEs and endorsed the use of biometrics to streamline attendance tracking.

