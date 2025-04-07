India's AI Mission Nears Milestone with Launch of LLM Applications

India's ambitious AI Mission is approaching a significant milestone with the final evaluation of large language model (LLM) applications. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government is set to recognize and fund leading LLM teams, a move expected to propel AI development.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized AI's sweeping adoption across education, healthcare, and industrial sectors, noting its transformative potential. He highlighted India's plan to unveil its first foundational AI model within ten months, further cementing the country's position in the global AI landscape.

The mission, backed by a Rs 10,000 crore allocation, focuses on building a comprehensive AI infrastructure. A key component is the establishment of a computing facility with over 18,693 GPUs, touted as one of the world's largest. The ongoing GPU empanelment reflects robust support from startups and researchers.

