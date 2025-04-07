Left Menu

Strategic Roadmap to Boost Investment in Northeast India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the decision of a high-level task force to create a strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing the northeastern region's appeal as an investment destination. The initiative, established by the NEC, seeks to attract domestic and international investors to the area.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that a high-level task force on investment promotion, focused on the northeastern region, is set to develop a strategic roadmap. This initiative aims to position the area as a top choice for investors.

The task force, formed by the Centre and led by the Tripura CM since March 2025, convened its first meeting with Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia and other northeastern leaders. The body was created during the 72nd Plenary session of the North Eastern Council held in Agartala last December.

Chief Minister Saha shared on Facebook that the meeting included comprehensive discussions on vital issues as leaders resolved to design a strategic path to attract domestic and international investments, making the region an attractive investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

