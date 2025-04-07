Left Menu

Starmer's Vision: Reinventing UK's Auto and Life Sciences Sectors

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed trade challenges impacting the car industry while emphasizing support through flexible EV mandates, aiming to protect manufacturers like Jaguar Land Rover. Additionally, he announced a significant investment in the life sciences sector, enhancing medical research and data access in collaboration with the NHS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:15 IST
Starmer's Vision: Reinventing UK's Auto and Life Sciences Sectors
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a pivotal speech at Jaguar Land Rover's UK headquarters, amid global trade tensions exacerbated by US tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. The car industry, hit hard by a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, prompted Starmer to advocate for a shift in the UK's electric vehicle regulations to bolster manufacturers like JLR.

Speaking at the West Midlands site, Starmer conveyed his commitment to environmental targets balanced with practical support for British manufacturers. To alleviate punitive fines or credits purchases from foreign EV firms, Starmer announced increased flexibility in EV mandates. Additionally, fines collected will be reinvested into the UK's car industry.

Starmer also unveiled ambitious plans to invigorate the UK's life sciences sector. A government-backed investment of up to GBP 600 million aims to streamline NHS data access, thereby accelerating drug discovery and enhancing patient care. Simplifying clinical trial processes is projected to cut setup times by 40% by 2026, fostering an environment ripe for medical research breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025