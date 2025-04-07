US-Pakistan Relations: A New Era of Economic and Trade Cooperation

In a significant move towards bolstering bilateral relations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted on Monday the importance of economic and trade cooperation as pivotal in future ties with Pakistan.

During a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Rubio discussed various elements including regional security and economic cooperation. He stressed the importance of collaboration in sectors such as critical minerals.

Dar reiterated Pakistan's dedication to counter-terrorism efforts and discussed the economic impact of past terrorist activities. The leaders also addressed the situation in Afghanistan, agreeing on the need to resolve issues concerning US Military equipment left behind. Both parties committed to remaining in close contact to advance mutual interests.

