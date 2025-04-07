Left Menu

US-Pakistan Relations: A New Era of Economic and Trade Cooperation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and trade ties during a conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The discussion included bilateral relations, regional security, and economic cooperation, with a focus on trade, investment, and counter-terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:21 IST
In a significant move towards bolstering bilateral relations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted on Monday the importance of economic and trade cooperation as pivotal in future ties with Pakistan.

During a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Rubio discussed various elements including regional security and economic cooperation. He stressed the importance of collaboration in sectors such as critical minerals.

Dar reiterated Pakistan's dedication to counter-terrorism efforts and discussed the economic impact of past terrorist activities. The leaders also addressed the situation in Afghanistan, agreeing on the need to resolve issues concerning US Military equipment left behind. Both parties committed to remaining in close contact to advance mutual interests.

