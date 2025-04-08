Tariffs and Trials: A Historical Look at Smoot-Hawley and Modern Implications

In the throes of the Great Depression, Rep. Willis Hawley and Sen. Reed Smoot initiated a protectionist policy through the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, designed to safeguard American industry. Despite widespread economic concerns, the plan backfired, worsening the financial calamity it was meant to alleviate.

President Donald Trump now echoes such tariff strategies, lauding them as core to America's economic history. However, experts argue Trump's view might gloss over crucial historical nuances, particularly those surrounding the Great Depression and subsequent U.S. economic policies.

This historical misstep's ripple effect continues to draw parallels and contrasts between then-President Hoover's and Trump's approaches, reshaping U.S. economic discourse and trade strategies in a complex global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)