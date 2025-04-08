Left Menu

ACE Showcases Indian Manufacturing Prowess at Bauma 2025

Action Construction Equipment Limited (ACE) highlights India's technological advancements at Bauma 2025, a prestigious construction machinery trade fair in Munich. ACE, a leader in cranes, emphasizes innovation and sustainability, reinforcing India as a manufacturing hub. The event underlines ACE's global expansion and commitment to 'Make in India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:52 IST
ACE AT35 Telehandler. Image Credit: ANI
Action Construction Equipment Limited (ACE), India's leading manufacturer in the construction equipment industry, is making significant strides at Bauma 2025. This pivotal trade fair, hosted in Munich from April 7-13, is a premier global event spotlighting innovations in construction machinery.

Holding dominant shares in mobile and tower cranes, ACE has been instrumental in propelling growth across various sectors including infrastructure and agriculture. Now exporting to over 44 countries, ACE illustrates India's burgeoning influence in global construction markets. The global market for construction equipment is on track to hit a staggering USD 194.10 billion by 2030, and India's contribution, spearheaded by innovations like those from ACE, is pivotal.

Executive Director Sorab Agarwal articulated ACE's mission to revolutionize infrastructure through meticulous engineering and sustainable practices. As governments worldwide prioritize modernization, ACE stands ready to deliver unparalleled solutions in efficiency and reliability. The Bauma Expo serves as a crucial arena for fostering collaborations and propelling 'Make in India' and 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' agendas.

At the expo, ACE has rolled out cutting-edge products such as the Equal Wheel Backhoe Loader and the NX360 Crane, underscoring its pioneering spirit. Additionally, the company's recent USD 49 million defence contract epitomizes its commitment to indigenous manufacturing excellence. ACE's growing presence across international markets reaffirms its standing as a beacon of Indian engineering prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

