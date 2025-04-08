Dr. Udit Bhaskar Vaish Spotlights Collaborative Medicine at ECIM 2025

The European Congress of Internal Medicine 2025 hosted in Florence, Italy, provided a prestigious platform for Dr. Udit Bhaskar Vaish to present his insights on the necessity of collaborative approaches in internal medicine.

Dr. Vaish, a resident doctor at D.Y. Patil Medical College, highlighted the importance of addressing cases with overlapping symptoms across different specialties. His work underscored the significance of a multidisciplinary approach, especially for time-sensitive and critical conditions.

With over 3,000 submissions from 80 countries, the congress discussed aging diseases, cardiovascular advancements, and AI in medicine. Dr. Vaish's contributions significantly enriched the conversation, focusing on global best practices in managing complex disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)