Dr. Udit Bhaskar Vaish Spotlights Collaborative Medicine at ECIM 2025

At ECIM 2025, Dr. Udit Bhaskar Vaish from India emphasized a multidisciplinary approach in internal medicine, addressing complex, interconnected health conditions. His research on collaborative patient management highlighted the critical importance of integrating diverse specialties to enhance diagnosis and treatment, reflecting on global best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:17 IST
The Biggest Conference of Internal Medicine ECIM in Florence, Indian Expert Dr. Vaish Presented his Study. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The European Congress of Internal Medicine 2025 hosted in Florence, Italy, provided a prestigious platform for Dr. Udit Bhaskar Vaish to present his insights on the necessity of collaborative approaches in internal medicine.

Dr. Vaish, a resident doctor at D.Y. Patil Medical College, highlighted the importance of addressing cases with overlapping symptoms across different specialties. His work underscored the significance of a multidisciplinary approach, especially for time-sensitive and critical conditions.

With over 3,000 submissions from 80 countries, the congress discussed aging diseases, cardiovascular advancements, and AI in medicine. Dr. Vaish's contributions significantly enriched the conversation, focusing on global best practices in managing complex disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

