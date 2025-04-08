Maruti Suzuki Revamps Grand Vitara with Enhanced Safety and Premium Features

In a major update, Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled the refreshed 2025 Grand Vitara, priced at Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest model introduces six airbags as a standard feature across all variants, alongside a suite of premium enhancements.

Speaking on the launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, emphasized the brand's dedication to safety and customer satisfaction. "By making 6 airbags standard and adding premium features, we're enhancing our flagship SUV's appeal while adhering to brand values," he remarked. The company reiterated its commitment to addressing changing customer priorities.

The Grand Vitara now boasts an impressive safety package, including an Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) with Hill Hold Assist and ABS-equipped disc brakes. Customer-driven enhancements extend to new options such as a sunroof in select variants. Additional comfort features include an 8-way powered driver's seat, electronic parking brake for 6AT variants, and advanced air purification, furthering the vehicle's premium appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)