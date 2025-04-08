Unlocking Trillions: Pakistan's Mineral Wealth and a Path to Economic Independence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the immense potential of Pakistan's mineral wealth, valued in trillions, during the 'Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025' on Tuesday. He asserted that capitalizing on these resources could help the nation break free from dependence on institutions like the International Monetary Fund.

The two-day forum, attended by 300 foreign delegates, aims to highlight the investment potential of the mineral sector. Sharif outlined an integrated policy directing investors not only to mine raw materials but also to establish downstream industries to produce and export finished goods. The prime minister also spoke on the necessity of technology transfer and partnerships that benefit all parties involved.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reinforced the significance of progressive reforms for strategic development in the mining sector, while key international stakeholders explore investment opportunities. Pakistan's mineral sector currently constitutes merely 3.2 per cent of GDP. The event is expected to result in several agreements and MoUs, potentially revolutionizing the country's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)