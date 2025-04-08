Travanya Launches Revolutionary Baggage Protection Service with BRB

Travanya, an established travel planning company, has unveiled a groundbreaking Baggage Protection Service in collaboration with Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB). This innovative service aims to provide travelers with peace of mind by guaranteeing compensation in the event of lost luggage.

The inconvenience of losing luggage, whether on domestic flights in India or international journeys, is now alleviated. With Travanya's protection plan, travelers no longer need to endure complex claim procedures. Compensation for lost baggage is prompt and straightforward, allowing passengers to concentrate on enjoying their travels.

Girish Sharma, CEO of Travanya, emphasized the company's mission to ensure smooth and secure travel experiences. The partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags adds a vital layer of protection for baggage, offering customers worry-free travel. Siraj Shah, Blue Ribbon Bags' Senior Vice President, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the swift and efficient resolution of any luggage issues as a significant benefit for travelers.

