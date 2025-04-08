Left Menu

Bhogapuram Airport Nears Completion: A New Dawn for North Andhra

Ram Mohan Naidu announced significant progress in constructing Bhogapuram International Airport, with 71% completed. This development under the TDP-led government promises to revolutionize North Andhra's infrastructure and economy by June 2026, enhancing connectivity and offering job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed on Tuesday that the construction of Bhogapuram International Airport is 71% complete, with major components nearing finalization under the TDP-led government.

He highlighted that the earthworks are fully completed, with 97% of the runway done, 92% of the taxiway, and 60% of the roofing finished. The project marks significant progress since its acceleration under the NDA alliance, growing from 23% to 71% in just nine months.

Accompanied by GMR officials, Naidu stated the Bhogapuram Airport will transform the North Andhra region by June 2026, catalyzing economic growth and job creation with enhanced connectivity and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

