Empowering Change: Lions Clubs and Maharashtra Government Propel Social Innovation

In a fervent appeal for collaboration to drive societal change, Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, urged innovators and change-makers at the We Serve India National Awards to engage in the state government's quarterly roundtable talks. He echoed sentiments of cooperation and dynamic change at the event hosted in part by Lions Clubs International and Forbes India.

Rallying experts and entrepreneurs, the awards ceremony in Mumbai marked the culmination of regional events that celebrated significant contributions to women's empowerment, education, health care, and environmental sustainability. Arvinder Pal Singh of Lions Clubs International underscored the Lions' Rs. 500 crores annual commitment to community development, while reaffirming the government's resolve to cultivate a thriving service ecosystem.

The awards spotlighted collaborations between public welfare programs and grassroots organizations, highlighting the importance of real-world impact and community-driven advocacy. Honorees included notable figures like Abhishek Ray and Raimati Ghuria. This inaugural event, distinguished by robust partnerships, emphasized a unified vision for addressing India's societal challenges through service-led initiatives.

