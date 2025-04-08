Samsung's Cool Comeback: Dominating the AI-Powered AC Market

In a significant market shift, Samsung India has doubled its sales in the rapidly expanding room-air conditioner segment, capturing a notable 10% market share in the first quarter of 2025. The company's success is largely attributed to the launch of 19 models in its BESPOKE AI WindFree series, which promises personalized cooling using advanced AI technology.

Officials at Samsung have expressed confidence in their growth trajectory, with Ghufran Alam, Vice President of Digital Appliances Business, affirming that the company has achieved a 2X growth compared to the previous year. Samsung is poised to outpace the estimated 20-25% growth of the room-air conditioner industry, thanks to its widened distribution network and strategic partnerships with financial institutions for consumer-friendly EMI options.

Furthermore, Samsung is focusing on the democratization of AI technology and is expanding its reach into the commercial cooling sector, targeting new developments such as malls and office buildings. The Indian market, competitive with established players like Voltas and LG, now faces a determined Samsung aiming for industry leadership with a product range priced between Rs 32,990 and Rs 60,900.

(With inputs from agencies.)