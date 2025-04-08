AfDB Director Engages with WAEMU Ombudsmen to Strengthen Regional Integration

On 28 March 2025, Joy Kategekwa, Director of the Regional Integration Coordination Office at the African Development Bank (AfDB), welcomed a delegation from the Ombudsmen Association of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU). The meeting, held at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, marked a significant step in fostering stronger collaboration between the two entities to enhance the rule of law, regional integration, and citizens' confidence in government administrations across the eight WAEMU member states.

The delegation, led by Pascal Essou, the President of the Ombudsmen Association and Ombudsman of the Republic of Benin, sought the support of the AfDB in achieving their shared goals of strengthening governance and regional integration in West Africa. Essou expressed his gratitude to the Bank, acknowledging the enthusiasm and commitment shown by AfDB in beginning technical discussions. "We are excited to begin this dialogue with the AfDB, exploring opportunities for collaboration and synergies between our work and the Bank's strategic priorities, especially its High 5s and the Regional Integration Strategy for West Africa (2020-2025)," Essou stated.

Also present at the meeting were several key figures from the Ombudsmen Association, including Adama Toungara, Ombudsman for Côte d'Ivoire and Secretary-General of the Association, and Demba Kandji, Ombudsman for Senegal and Treasurer of the Association. They were joined by Gustave Diasso, the WAEMU representative in Côte d'Ivoire, and other members of the Ombudsman community from the region.

The association, established in 2008 and headquartered in Ouagadougou, is committed to promoting citizens' rights, mediation, administrative justice, and regional integration among the eight WAEMU member states: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. The organization plays a vital role in resolving conflicts, preventing crises, and ensuring the effective implementation of community law across these countries.

A significant part of the meeting was dedicated to the association's Strategic Plan for 2025-2029. This plan, designed to address five key pillars—governance and rule of law, performance and partnerships, peace and security, research, and institutional development and communication—was shared with AfDB officials. The plan will be formally validated at a high-level roundtable on resource mobilization, scheduled to take place in Dakar on 29 April 2025. The association requested the Bank's support in both mobilizing new partners and securing the necessary resources to ensure the successful implementation of the plan.

In her address, Kategekwa highlighted the importance of the Ombudsmen Association's work in advancing regional integration, strengthening governance, and promoting the rule of law. She commended the role of the association in improving civic engagement and administrative efficiency within WAEMU member countries. Kategekwa further emphasized that the strategic objectives of the WAEMU Ombudsmen Association align with the African Development Bank’s broader mission of fostering peace, resilience, and good governance across the continent.

Additionally, Kategekwa noted the alignment between the association's Strategic Plan and the Bank's Strategy for Addressing Fragility and Building Resilience in Africa (2022-2026), underscoring the relevance of such partnerships in addressing issues of governance and resilience in fragile regions. She pointed to specific instruments such as the Transition Support Facility and the window for regional public goods, both of which could help leverage efforts in fragile states and regions facing governance challenges.

"I truly commend the initiative of the WAEMU Ombudsmen Association to organize this roundtable on resource mobilization," Kategekwa remarked. "The successful outcome of this meeting will reinforce our shared commitment to building a more integrated, peaceful, and just West Africa."

AfDB staff who attended the meeting alongside Kategekwa included Youssouf Koné, the Chief Coordinator for Regional Funds Management; Riadh Ben Messaoud, the Head of the Transition States Coordination Office; and Marcel Maglo, Officer for Institutional Capacity Building. Together, they engaged in discussions with the delegation to explore concrete pathways for AfDB's involvement and support.

This meeting marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership between the African Development Bank and the WAEMU Ombudsmen Association, one that is set to contribute significantly to the strengthening of regional integration, rule of law, and governance across West Africa. The collaboration between these organizations is expected to have a lasting impact on the development of the region, ultimately fostering greater cooperation, peace, and prosperity for the citizens of the WAEMU countries.