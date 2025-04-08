Left Menu

East-West Metro Corridor Nears Full Operation with CRS Inspection

The East-West Metro corridor in Kolkata is nearing full operation as the Commissioner of Railway Safety is expected to inspect the Sealdah-Esplanade stretch soon. The entire 16.6 km line might become operational after the trials were successful in resolving past disruptions caused by soil subsidence and water leakage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata East-West Metro corridor is on the verge of full operations with an upcoming inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the Sealdah-Esplanade segment. Currently, two separate stretches—Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector V—are operational.

Previous disruptions were caused by soil subsidence and water leakage during construction at Bowbazar, halting progress along the line. However, with successful trial runs, an official inspection by CRS could signal the end of these issues.

Metro authorities are optimistic about the additional commissioning of the Ruby Crossing to Beleghata stretch, though a timeline hasn't been specified. This follows the CRS's nod for the stretch along E M Bypass, bolstering hopes for further connectivity developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

