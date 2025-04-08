Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Jharkhand

A head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district resulted in two fatalities and 15 injuries. The incident occurred on NH-33 near Charhi at around 3.30 pm. The injured were hospitalized, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:37 IST
A fatal accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday resulted in two deaths and left 15 individuals injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck. The tragic incident took place on NH-33 near Charhi around 3:30 pm.

Following the accident, the injured were swiftly transported to Seikh Bihkhari Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Gautam Kumar, in-charge at Charhi police station, confirmed the details, noting that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the precise cause behind the collision. Further information is expected as the inquiry progresses.

