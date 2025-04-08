Left Menu

Markets Bounce Back Amid Trade War Tensions

Global markets recovered some losses after President Trump's trade war escalation, with the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq showing gains. Analysts advise caution, fearing prolonged tariffs could lead to recession. Meanwhile, hopes remain for successful negotiations with countries like South Korea and Japan.

Updated: 08-04-2025 20:41 IST
Financial markets worldwide experienced a relief rally on Tuesday, as stocks rebounded to recover from historic losses prompted by President Donald Trump's trade war escalation last week.

The S&P 500 gained 3.7% in morning trading, though it remains over 14% below its February record high. The Dow Jones jumped 1,388 points, or 3.6%, and the Nasdaq climbed 4.1% higher, marking a global upswing with indexes up 6% in Tokyo, 3.5% in Paris, and 1.6% in Shanghai.

Despite the market rebound, uncertainty lingers over the duration of Trump's tariffs on other countries, which could impact US shoppers and the economy. Trump has suggested possible negotiations with countries, offering hope for an easing of tensions. On Wall Street, health insurers led the market wave following a boost in Medicare Advantage payments.

