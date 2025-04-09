Ola Electric Moves to Direct Retail Model, Partners with EY

Ola Electric Mobility has enlisted Ernst & Young to bolster regional compliance as it transitions to a direct-to-store retail model, according to well-placed sources. The shift signifies the company's move away from a warehouse-based distribution system.

The new strategy will see vehicles, spare parts, and accessories shipped directly from factories to stores. This approach is expected to enhance inventory turnover, reduce delivery times, and improve the overall customer experience.

Ernst & Young's precise role in this transformation remains undisclosed, but they are anticipated to assist in standardizing processes and expediting execution across different regional markets, ensuring readiness for Ola's expanding retail network, which recently grew by 3,200 stores in just four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)