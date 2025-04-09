Xi Jinping's Strategic Maneuvering Amid US-Chinese Tariff Tensions

China's President Xi Jinping has reiterated his commitment to fortifying strategic relationships with neighboring nations amid mounting trade tensions with the United States. Speaking post a dramatic US tariff hike, Xi emphasized managing differences and strengthening supply chain connections.

The Chinese leader's comments came amidst the US imposing further tariffs on Chinese goods, leading to a strained bilateral relationship. Xi's stance is aimed at fostering a community with shared interests while seeking new avenues for regional cooperation, as reported by state media.

As economic conflicts with the US deepen, China has been actively seeking to de-escalate border tensions with India and improve ties with countries like Japan and South Korea. Recent diplomatic ventures underline China's focus on solidifying regional trade agreements and reinforce its Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)