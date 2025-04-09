BRICS Unveils Roadmap for Rapid Gender Equality Revolution

In a momentous move toward gender equality, the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women's Empowerment Vertical (BRICS CCI WE) launched a pivotal whitepaper called 'Accelerate Action for a Gender Equal World' in New Delhi on Wednesday. This extensive document presents a detailed strategy for groundbreaking reforms across various sectors, all aimed at boosting women's empowerment and confronting entrenched gender inequalities.

Emerging from the BRICS CCI WE Trailblazers Roundtable, the whitepaper aggregates insights from international female trailblazers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders. Among its highlights are recommendations such as enforcing a 33 percent female quota in boardrooms, judiciary, and cultural arenas, creating electoral funding for women, enhancing gender-specific data collection, and initiating ISO certification for women-led enterprises.

The document also proposes global acceleration programs for female entrepreneurs, increased representation in nascent technologies like AI, financial education campaigns, government-backed maternity benefits, conflict resolution platforms, and mentorship networks. Former Additional Secretary to Lok Sabha, Kalpana Sharma, emphasized that women should drive emerging technologies as innovators and decision-makers, while political empowerment acts as a critical vehicle for systemic transformation.

Ruby Sinha, President of BRICS CCI WE, underscored the urgency of these initiatives, noting that over 2 billion women reside in the BRICS countries, making their empowerment crucial. She reiterated that 'Accelerate Action' transcends a mere theme and represents an urgent plea for comprehensive systemic reforms.

The whitepaper features contributions from influential women leaders including Lebogang Zulu, Elena Shifrina, Dr. Valli Arunachalam, and Shabana Nasim. Alarmingly, the report highlights that, without rapid intervention, full gender equality might not be realized until 2158, as per World Economic Forum projections.

The whitepaper stresses the importance of male allies and supportive infrastructure for working women to promote a just and equitable society. (ANI)

