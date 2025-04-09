Delhi Gears Up for Massive Road Overhaul: 600 km Targeted for Repair
The Delhi government plans a major repair initiative for 600 kilometers of roads, focusing on improvements before and after the monsoon. Phase one includes 250 kilometers, with processes kicked off for the subsequent phase. Contractors are tasked with maintenance responsibilities, ensuring no additional costs for repairs within a set term.
In a significant move to enhance infrastructure, the Delhi government announced plans to repair 600 kilometers of city roads this year. Of this, 250 kilometers are slated for repair before the onset of the monsoon season, according to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.
Minister Verma disclosed that roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) are currently being worked on, covering major stretches across the national capital. The second phase, post-monsoon, will address another 250 to 300 kilometers, with identification and budget allocation already in progress.
Contracts for these works include a two-year maintenance period, ensuring accountability for repairs during this time without extra costs to the PWD. Currently, tenders are out for identified roads, with active work on prominent routes like Noida Link Road and sections of Ring Road.
